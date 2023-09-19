- GENERAL NEWS
Pro Wrestlers Brawl on Tokaido Shinkansen Bullet Train
13:15 JST, September 19, 2023
A wrestling match was held Monday inside a train car on a Nozomi Shinkansen bullet train that was running at speeds of up to 285 kph between Tokyo and Nagoya.
Tokyo-based professional wrestling group DDT Pro-Wrestling organized the event, where Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi fought in the narrow aisle, launching quick moves as fast as the train that spectators were riding.
The group rented the whole car, taking advantage of Central Japan Railway Co.’s package plan that allows passengers to charter a train car on a one-car basis.
DDT has held matches outside the ring before in places such as a bookstore and campground. The group organized the event thinking it would be fun to have brawlers wrestle on the Shinkansen.
The car’s 75 seats sold out in just 30 minutes.
Suzuki won after a 30-minute-long battle.
