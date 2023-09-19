- GENERAL NEWS
‘Steel Dragon’ Coaster Passengers Stranded 100 Meters Above Ground at Nagashima Spa Land
12:19 JST, September 19, 2023
TSU – A power outage on Monday caused a roller coaster at a theme park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, to suddenly stop working, trapping passengers for a short time.
The Steel Dragon 2000 roller coaster at Nagashima Spaland amusement park, came to a standstill following the power outage, leaving 23 passengers stranded about 100 meters above the ground for about 12 minutes. There were no reports of injuries or of anybody taken ill.
A lightning warning was issued in Kuwana on Monday, and it is believed that a lightning strike caused the power outage. The power was restored after about 5 minutes.
