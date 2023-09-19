‘Steel Dragon’ Coaster Passengers Stranded 100 Meters Above Ground at Nagashima Spa Land

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Nagashima Resort where Nagashima Spa Land amusement park is located in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, is seen in February 2022

TSU – A power outage on Monday caused a roller coaster at a theme park in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, to suddenly stop working, trapping passengers for a short time.

The Steel Dragon 2000 roller coaster at Nagashima Spaland amusement park, came to a standstill following the power outage, leaving 23 passengers stranded about 100 meters above the ground for about 12 minutes. There were no reports of injuries or of anybody taken ill.

A lightning warning was issued in Kuwana on Monday, and it is believed that a lightning strike caused the power outage. The power was restored after about 5 minutes.