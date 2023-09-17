Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Japan's Elderly Population Reaches Record High 29.1％

17:10 JST, September 17, 2023

The percentage of those aged 65 and older reached a record high of 29.1% in Japan, the government announced Sunday.

According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, those aged 75 and older exceeded 20 million for the first time.

