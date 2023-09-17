- GENERAL NEWS
Japan’s Elderly Population Reaches Record High 29.1％
17:10 JST, September 17, 2023
The percentage of those aged 65 and older reached a record high of 29.1% in Japan, the government announced Sunday.
According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, those aged 75 and older exceeded 20 million for the first time.
