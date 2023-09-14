Name Unveiled for Food, Spa Complex to Open by Tokyo’s Toyosu Market in 2024

Courtesy of Manyo Club Co.

An artist’s rendering of the Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai complex to open next year next to the Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

The leisure complex to open on Feb. 1 next year just outside the Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, has been named Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, according to an announcement made Wednesday by operating company Manyo Club Co.

The term “senkyaku banrai” literally means “Thousands of customers coming one after another.”

The complex run by the Kanagawa Prefecture-based company will comprise two facilities: a commercial facility with many restaurants and a spa building.

The commercial facility, Toyosu Jogai Edomae Ichiba, is designed to look like a street from the Edo period (1603-1867). Restaurants will include a robatayaki grill supplied with fresh seafood carefully selected by an established seafood wholesaler. Visitors can also stroll and enjoy food as they walk. The spa facility, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club, will be open around the clock.