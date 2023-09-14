- GENERAL NEWS
Name Unveiled for Food, Spa Complex to Open by Tokyo’s Toyosu Market in 2024
13:52 JST, September 14, 2023
The leisure complex to open on Feb. 1 next year just outside the Toyosu Market in Koto Ward, Tokyo, has been named Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai, according to an announcement made Wednesday by operating company Manyo Club Co.
The term “senkyaku banrai” literally means “Thousands of customers coming one after another.”
The complex run by the Kanagawa Prefecture-based company will comprise two facilities: a commercial facility with many restaurants and a spa building.
The commercial facility, Toyosu Jogai Edomae Ichiba, is designed to look like a street from the Edo period (1603-1867). Restaurants will include a robatayaki grill supplied with fresh seafood carefully selected by an established seafood wholesaler. Visitors can also stroll and enjoy food as they walk. The spa facility, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club, will be open around the clock.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Aiming to Eliminate Areas Congested with Wooden Houses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level