- GENERAL NEWS
Van Driven by 75-year-old Kills 2, Injures 1 at Senior Care Facility
11:33 JST, September 14, 2023
SAITAMA — A van driven by a 75-year-old ran over three people in the parking lot of a senior day care center in Minuma Ward, Saitama, on Wednesday, killing two people in their 80s and injuring a staff member.
The Saitama prefectural police arrested Tatsuro Kuboshima, who works for the center, for negligent driving resulting in injury and will investigate charging him with negligent driving resulting in death and injury as well. The van may have struck the victims as they were waiting to be picked up by Kuboshima.
The dead were Toshio Iizumi, 89, and Takuko Seki, 88, both from Minuma. The employee, 43, was injured on his leg.
The van drove onto a ramp in the parking lot and crashed into the center’s wall. Iizumi and Seki were under the van when the staff found them and placed an emergency call.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
-
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu
-
Typhoon Haikui Approaching Okinawa
-
Typhoon Yun-yeung Likely to Be Downgraded to Tropical Cyclone Before Making Landfall in Japan
-
Tokyo Aiming to Eliminate Areas Congested with Wooden Houses
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Income Gap Remains Wide in Japan in 2021
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level