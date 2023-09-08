U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Blasts China for ‘Falsities’ about Fukushima Treated Water Release during Visit to Japan

Photo from a post on X by U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, right, walks during a visit to Japan with U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel.

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy has called out China for its opposition to Japan’s release of treated water during his visit to Japan.

“I just view it as another way of the Communist Party of China putting falsity out there, trying to divide,” McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

He reiterated his support for the release from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

He also criticized China’s blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports, saying Beijing should act based on science but has not done so.

McCarthy is visiting Tokyo for a meeting of lower house speakers from the Group of Seven advanced nations. He lunched with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the day, their meal featuring fish from Miyagi Prefecture and peaches from Fukushima Prefecture to demonstrate their safety.