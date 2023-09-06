Final Preparations Being Made on H2A Rocket ahead of Thursday Morning Launch

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An H2A rocket moves toward its launch site at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Wednesday.

A Japanese H2A rocket was moved Wednesday to its launch site from the assembly building at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. Final preparations have begun for a launch scheduled for 8:42 a.m. Thursday.

The 57-meter-high H2A Launch Vehicle No. 47 was originally scheduled to take off on Aug. 28, but the launch was aborted due to strong winds at high altitudes, and the rocket was returned to the assembly building.