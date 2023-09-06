Grand Green Osaka under Construction near Osaka Station; Urban Park with Offices and Hotels Nearby

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The distinctive steel frame roof of a large facility is seen in the redevelopment zone north of JR Osaka Station in Kita Ward, Osaka.

OSAKA — A new urban zone comprising offices, hotels and residences surrounding a 4.5-hectare urban park will open in a redevelopment zone named Grand Green Osaka north of JR Osaka Station in Kita Ward, Osaka. The park, hotels and some of the other facilities are set to open in fiscal 2024.

There is a large facility with a distinctive steel roof under construction which will contain an event space, a communication facility and a dining area. Rental services of outdoor goods and state-of-the-art mobility equipment are being considered.

The steel frame roof was designed by architectural unit SANAA (Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa), who jointly received the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2010.

The urban zone is part of redevelopment plan dubbed the Umekita 2nd Project. Mitsubishi Estate Co. is overseeing the development of Grand Green Osaka.

“The large facility will enhance the overall appeal of the park and attract a wide variety of people from Japan and abroad,” said a representative of Mitsubishi Estate.