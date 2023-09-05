Japan Architect Shigeru Ban, Mayor of Lviv in Ukraine Discuss Hospital Project

The Japan News

Architect Shigeru Ban, left, and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy hold a model of a hospital building Ban has designed for the Ukrainian city during a press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Shigeru Ban, the internationally renowned Japanese architect, and Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyy emphasized Tuesday the importance of the hospital expansion they are collaborating on for the western Ukrainian city.

Lviv is near the border with Poland and hosts 150,000 refugees fleeing other parts of Ukraine. Its municipal hospital has received 50,000 injured civilians and soldiers, according to Sadovyy.

Not only Lviv but also Ukraine needs “the building immediately,” Sadovyy said during a press conference with Ban at the Foreign Correspondent’s Club of Japan in Tokyo. “Our hospital today is full.”

It will be “the heart for our hospital,” the mayor said.

Ban’s design for the hospital will use cross-laminated timber.

“It is our responsibility as architects to really improve the living conditions,” he said.

Ban said he is positive the project will secure financial support from Japanese organizations.