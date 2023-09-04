Huge Graph Indicating Month’s Weather Displayed in Aichi Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A huge graph indicating daily weather is displayed at 138 Tower Park in Kiso Sansen Park in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture. Pieces of cloth 40 centimeters tall per degree represent the highest temperature of each day between July 20 and Aug. 31 on a bar graph 20 meters tall and 100 meters wide, with last year’s temperatures shown using white cloth. The weather is indicated by colors: red for sunny, yellow for cloudy and blue for rainy days. There were 31 sunny days during the period, and the average highest temperature was 34.2 C.