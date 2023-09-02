Tritium Detected for 1st Time Near Fukushima N-Plant; Far Below WHO Guidelines

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant

Ten becquerels per liter of tritium was detected in a seawater sample taken Thursday about 200 meters north of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant’s underwater discharge tunnel, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. said Friday.

The World Health Organization’s drinking water standard guideline is set at 10,000 becquerels per liter.

This is the first time the radioactive material, which is believed to be from the treated water, was detected in a seawater sample since it started being released on Aug. 24.

Of the 10 sites that TEPCO is monitoring, the sample was taken at a location nearest to the discharge tunnel’s opening, which is located 1 kilometer from the plant.

The level detected in Thursday’s sample is said to not have an impact on the environment or health. Levels of tritium were below the detectable limit, which is about eight becquerels per liter, at the other nine sites.

Meanwhile, tritium levels in flounders and seawater sampled at sites near the plant were below the detectable limit, the Fisheries Agency, the Environment Ministry and the Fukushima prefectural government said Friday.