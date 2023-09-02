Typhoon Haikui Causes Storms, High Waves in Okinawa Prefecture; Approaching Yaeyama Region Early Sunday Morning

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Powerful Typhoon No. 11, also known as Typhoon Haikui, moved westward over the southern sea of Okinawa Prefecture on Friday, and is expected to maintain its strength on its approach to the Yaeyama region of the prefecture on early Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday, the typhoon central pressure measured 975 hectopascals, and the maximum wind speed near its center was 35 m/s, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Meanwhile, Typhoon No. 12, also known as Typhoon Kirogi, has been moving northwestward near Minamitorishima island, is expected to gradually lose its strength on Sunday and turn into a tropical cyclone.