This Summer in Japan Was the Hottest on Record; Exceeding Previous Record from 2010

People walk with parasols and portable fans in the strong sunlight in Nagoya in Aug. 12.

This year’s summer — from June to August — was the hottest on record, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The agency announced Friday that the Japanese archipelago was covered by high pressure and warm air continued to flow in, making it the hottest ever this year since statistics began in 1898.

This summer’s average temperature was 1.76 C higher than the average for the 30 years until 2020, exceeding the previous record in 2010.