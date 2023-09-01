Govt Eyes Emergency Support Package for Fisheries Sector

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (center) visited a wholesaler’s store that handles Jobanmono fish and shellfish from Fukushima, at Tokyo’s Toyosu Market on Thursday.

The government plans to launch an emergency support package for the fisheries sector following China’s ban on all seafood imports from Japan in the wake of the sea release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed relevant Cabinet members to compile a package of policy measures by early next week. Establishing new export destinations will be one of the main pillars of the package.

“The measure will have a significant impact on specific marine products such as scallops, and in regions that have depended on exports to China,” Kishida said.

The government plans to support the development of processing equipment to export seafood to new markets and help secure workers.

“Speed is of the utmost importance. The government will flexibly secure the necessary budget, including the use of discretionary reserve funds,” the prime minister said.

Kishida met Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori at the Prime Minister’s Office ahead of the announcement.

“The government will assume all responsibility for supporting local fishermen and others,” Kishida said to Uchibori.