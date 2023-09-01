Typhoon Haikui approaching; Stormy Winds Forecast for Okinawa’s Sakishima Islands





Typhoon Haikui, also known as Typhoon No. 11, is expected to approach Ishigaki Island and other Sakishima Islands in Okinawa Prefecture through Sunday, maintaining strong winds. The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning of heavy rain and high waves.

In the Sakishima Islands, fierce winds are expected through Sunday, which could topple utility poles and blow away parts of structures.

Typhoon Haikui moved west-northwest over the sea south of Okinawa at noon Friday. Currently, the typhoon’s central pressure is 980 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed near the center is 35 meters, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed is 50 meters.