Japan Confectionery Prepares for Autumn, Winter with Seasonal Sweet

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Employees add the finishing touches to kurikinton chestnut sweets at the Japanese confectionery Kawakamiya Honten in Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture. Kurikinton is a traditional Japanese autumn and winter sweet that is generally eaten during the New Year holidays. At Kawakamiya, the steamed and pureed chestnuts are cooked with sugar and shaped to look like a chestnut using a cloth. The shop ships its kurikinton, which cost ¥270 each, to department stores and other retailers in various cities, including Tokyo and Nagoya.