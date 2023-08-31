Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Japan Confectionery Prepares for Autumn, Winter with Seasonal Sweet

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:34 JST, August 31, 2023

Employees add the finishing touches to kurikinton chestnut sweets at the Japanese confectionery Kawakamiya Honten in Nakatsugawa, Gifu Prefecture. Kurikinton is a traditional Japanese autumn and winter sweet that is generally eaten during the New Year holidays. At Kawakamiya, the steamed and pureed chestnuts are cooked with sugar and shaped to look like a chestnut using a cloth. The shop ships its kurikinton, which cost ¥270 each, to department stores and other retailers in various cities, including Tokyo and Nagoya.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING