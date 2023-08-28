Japan Expresses ‘Concern’ to Chinese Ambassador over Crank Phone Calls

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant

Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Masataka Okano summoned Chinese Ambassador to Japan Wu Jianghao to the Foreign Ministry on Monday to strongly denounce as “extremely regrettable” and express “concern” over the many crank phone calls, believed to have originated from China, received since Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. began discharging treated water into the ocean.

Okano called on the Chinese government to ask the Chinese people to act calmly to prevent the situation from escalating.

“(China) should not unnecessarily raise people’s concerns with information that is not based on scientific evidence,” Okano told Wu, and urged China to disseminate accurate information.