Japan’s Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura Tastes Flounder Sashimi from Fukushima; Appealing Safety and Deliciousness

Pool photo

Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura (center) and others tasting sashimi of flounder and hokki-gai clams from Fukushima Prefecture on Monday.

Following the release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Fukushima No.1 nuclear power plant into the ocean, Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura tasted flounder sashimi from Fukushima at a supermarket in Fukushima City on Monday to promote the safety and good taste of the fish in an effort to dispel the reputational damage.

“It’s delicious and fresh. I appreciate the pride and passion of the Fukushima fishermen,” he said.