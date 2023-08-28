Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Yamagata Shinkansen Delayed After Collision with Deer on Sunday

13:29 JST, August 28, 2023

The Yamagata Shinkansen train Tsubasa No. 153 from Tokyo to Yamagata collided with a deer at around 8:35 p.m. on Sunday between Uzen Nakayama and Kaminoyama Onsen Stations on the JR Ou Line in Yamagata Prefecture.

According to JR East, after the train stopped, the driver confirmed the safety of the train cars and resumed operation after a 36-minute delay. Approximately 130 passengers were affected.

