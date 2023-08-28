Akita Shinkansen Delayed After Collision with Bear on Saturday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Akita Shinkansen Komachi departing from Akita Station.

The Akita Shinkansen Komachi No. 96 from Akita to Sendai collided with a bear and came to an emergency stop between Ugosakai and Mineyoshikawa stations on the JR Ou Line in Akita Prefecture at around 8:35 p.m. on Saturday.

According to JR East, the Shinkansen resumed operation about 20 minutes later. Due to this incident, two trains of the Akita Shinkansen were delayed up to 37 minutes, affecting about 660 passengers.