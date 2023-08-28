Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo Bay Lit up with 7 Colors; 30th Anniversary of Opening

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo Bay is lit up with seven colors on Saturday night.

The Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo Bay was lit up with seven colors Saturday night to mark the 30th anniversary of its opening.

The bridge, which connects central Tokyo with Odaiba waterfront development area, was named so with a wish to “connect to the future on a rainbow bridge.” It was opened for use on Aug. 26, 1993 and is also known as the setting of the movie series “Odoru Daisosasen” (Bayside Shakedown).

According to Metropolitan Expressway Co., the suspension bridge is 798-meters long. About 58,000 vehicles use the bridge every day. It has a dual structure with the upper portion functioning as a metropolitan expressway and the lower portion used as a general roadway, Yurikamome line, and pedestrian path.