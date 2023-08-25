Worlds of ‘Frozen,’ ‘Tangled’ to Come to Life at Tokyo DisneySea

©Disney

The construction site of Peter Pan’s Never Land

The worlds of “Frozen,” “Peter Pan” and “Tangled” are set to come to life at Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs area, Oriental Land Co. said Thursday, unveiling the construction site to the media.

Fantasy Springs’ new attractions and facilities, comprising Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest and Peter Pan’s Never Land, are set to open between April and June 2024.

Frozen Kingdom’s main attraction, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, will allow visitors to travel the world of “Frozen” by boat while listening to the movie’s songs. Guests will be able to see the tower where the long-haired princess lived in “Tangled” in Rapunzel’s Forest, and the restaurant Lookout Cookout will allow diners to eat while enjoying the view of Never Land.

The 140,000-square-meter expansion project is estimated to cost about ¥320 billion.

“The brand value of Tokyo DisneySea will further increase,” Oriental Land Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Yumiko Takano said. “We hope people from all over will enjoy this one-of-a-kind world.”