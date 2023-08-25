Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Water Slide Crash Leaves Boy Unconscious at Shimane Pref. Resort

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The water slide where the accident occurred is seen in Onan, Shimane Prefecture on Thursday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:30 JST, August 25, 2023

MATSUE — An 8-year-old boy fell unconscious after another child who was going down a water slide crashed into him at the Mizuho Highland resort in Onan, Shimane Prefecture, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The boy, who was near the water slide, fell over after the collision. He cried at first, but later fell unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and the prefectural police are looking into the situation.

According to the Onan town office, 10 children were enjoying a day-camp program, and five of them were playing at the water slide at the time of the accident.

