Water Slide Crash Leaves Boy Unconscious at Shimane Pref. Resort

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The water slide where the accident occurred is seen in Onan, Shimane Prefecture on Thursday afternoon.

MATSUE — An 8-year-old boy fell unconscious after another child who was going down a water slide crashed into him at the Mizuho Highland resort in Onan, Shimane Prefecture, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

The boy, who was near the water slide, fell over after the collision. He cried at first, but later fell unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and the prefectural police are looking into the situation.

According to the Onan town office, 10 children were enjoying a day-camp program, and five of them were playing at the water slide at the time of the accident.