- GENERAL NEWS
Water Slide Crash Leaves Boy Unconscious at Shimane Pref. Resort
12:30 JST, August 25, 2023
MATSUE — An 8-year-old boy fell unconscious after another child who was going down a water slide crashed into him at the Mizuho Highland resort in Onan, Shimane Prefecture, around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.
The boy, who was near the water slide, fell over after the collision. He cried at first, but later fell unconscious. He was taken to a nearby hospital, and the prefectural police are looking into the situation.
According to the Onan town office, 10 children were enjoying a day-camp program, and five of them were playing at the water slide at the time of the accident.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING