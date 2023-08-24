Japan Demands China Repeal Ban on Japanese Seafood Imports; Kishida Calls for Science-Based Discussions on Water Release

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida answers questions from reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday, following the release of treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

China must repeal its ban on imports of all Japanese seafood, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday after the announcement by China’s customs authority the same day.

China’s declaration came after Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. began releasing into the ocean treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, also on Thursday.

“[Japan] has demanded through diplomatic channels that the Chinese side immediately repeal [the ban],” Kishida said to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office.

“We will continue to strongly urge the Chinese government to have experts discuss the impact of the ocean release [of treated water] based on scientific evidence,” the prime minister said.