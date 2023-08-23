Outline of Tokyo Deaflympic Games 2025 Established

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

An aerial view of Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Koto Ward, Tokyo, the venue for swimming events at the Deaflympic Games in Japan in 2025

The outline of the Deaflympic Games in Japan in 2025 was decided Tuesday by the Tokyo metropolitan government, the Japanese Federation of the Deaf and other organizers for the international sports event for people with hearing difficulties.

Competitions in 21 sports disciplines will be held at 17 venues during the Games, which will take place in 2025 from Nov. 15 to 26. Roughly 3,000 athletes from 70 to 80 countries and regions will participate.

Tokyo Gymnasium is to be the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies. Swimming events will be held at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, while track and field events as well as volleyball matches will take place at Komazawa Olympic Park. Soccer and cycling are the only events that will be held outside Tokyo, at J-Village in Fukushima Prefecture and at Japan Cycle Sports Center in Shizuoka Prefecture, respectively. The detailed event schedule for each discipline will be determined at a later date.