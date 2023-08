The Yomiuri Shimbun

Black smoke rises from the two-story parking lot of a pachinko parlor after 4 p.m. on Sunday in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture.

At least several dozens of cars were burnt at the two-story parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday afternoon, police said. No one was injured.

“I heard the sound of explosions 10 or 20 times,” a local resident said.