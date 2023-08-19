Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Bidding Farewell to Nighttime Refinery Lights in Wakayama Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:07 JST, August 19, 2023

Various lights from ENEOS Corp.’s oil refinery glow at night in Arida, Wakayama Prefecture. Enthusiasts of such views are visiting the site to snap photos ahead of the refinery’s scheduled closure at the end of October. Though the view of the many twinkling lights from the refinery has been popular on social media, some of the lights will be turned off from November.

