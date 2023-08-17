Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Crowded as Travelers Return Home

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:40 JST, August 17, 2023

The arrivals terminal at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport is filled with travelers, including those returning from their overseas vacations, on Thursday as the Bon holiday ended. The number of international passengers this summer is estimated to have returned to pre-pandemic levels following the reclassification of COVID-19, according to the operator of the terminal.

