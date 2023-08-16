Visitors to Japan Climb 16-Fold in July

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in July rose by around 16-fold from a year earlier to 2,320,600, or 77.6% of the level of the same month in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

In June, the number of visitors to the country totaled about 2.07 million, or 72.0% of the level four years before.

Excluding visitors from mainland China, the number of such visitors in July came to 103.4% of the 2019 level, exceeding pre-pandemic levels for the first time.

The figures signaled a strong recovery in demand for travel to Japan among people in other parts of East Asia, such as South Korea, and the United States.