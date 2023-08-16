Cooling Goods Offered to Save Pets from Scorching Heat

REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

A dog cools down in a water pool after a walk on a hot day at the “Na Paluchu” animal shelter in Warsaw, Poland, July 19, 2023.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — A variety of cooling goods are being offered to protect the health and lives of pets amid scorching heat across the Japanese archipelago this summer, as dogs and cats are more vulnerable to high temperatures than humans. Of people who leave their pets alone at home while they are away for work and other reasons, about 47% have items to keep the animals cool, according to a survey conducted in July by Aeonpet Co., which operates Petemo pet goods stores.

“Pet owners are beginning to recognize goods to beat the heat for their pets as essential summer items,” an Aeonpet official said.

Nitori Co. sells cooling beds for pets under its N Cool bedding series. The N Cool WSP beds, the coolest ones in the series, are especially popular, with sales in June more than doubling from a year before.