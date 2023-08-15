NTT Docomo Smartphone Services Disrupted

REUTERS/Issei Kato

The logo of NTT Docomo is displayed at its shop in Tokyo, Japan September 29, 2020.

NTT Docomo smartphone users across the country have faced problems making phone calls and transmitting data, the company said Tuesday.

The problem is also believed to have affected emergency calls.

Problems on the NTT Docomo network were first reported at about 9:50 a.m. The cause of the issue is not yet known.

NTT Docomo has not announced when services will return to normal.

Meanwhile, A strong typhoon has caused widespread problems across Japan, with telecommunication disruptions reported in Osaka, Wakayama and Mie prefectures since the early hours of Tuesday.