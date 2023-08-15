- GENERAL NEWS
NTT Docomo Smartphone Services Disrupted
15:00 JST, August 15, 2023
NTT Docomo smartphone users across the country have faced problems making phone calls and transmitting data, the company said Tuesday.
The problem is also believed to have affected emergency calls.
Problems on the NTT Docomo network were first reported at about 9:50 a.m. The cause of the issue is not yet known.
NTT Docomo has not announced when services will return to normal.
Meanwhile, A strong typhoon has caused widespread problems across Japan, with telecommunication disruptions reported in Osaka, Wakayama and Mie prefectures since the early hours of Tuesday.
