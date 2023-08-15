Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Osaka Loop Line Suspended Operation Due to Typhoon Lan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The logo of West Japan Railway Co.


9:05 JST, August 15, 2023

West Japan Railway Co. has suspended operations on almost all lines in the Keihanshin area, including the Osaka Loop Line, Tokaido Line and Sanyo Line, after 7 a.m. on Tuesday due to Typhoon No.7, also known as Lan. Kintetsu Railway Co. will suspend operations on all lines, including Nara Line, from around 9 a.m.

In addition, Osaka Monorail and Osaka Metro Nanko Port Line, also called as New Tram, are also suspending operations.

