Osaka Loop Line Suspended Operation Due to Typhoon Lan

West Japan Railway Co. has suspended operations on almost all lines in the Keihanshin area, including the Osaka Loop Line, Tokaido Line and Sanyo Line, after 7 a.m. on Tuesday due to Typhoon No.7, also known as Lan. Kintetsu Railway Co. will suspend operations on all lines, including Nara Line, from around 9 a.m.

In addition, Osaka Monorail and Osaka Metro Nanko Port Line, also called as New Tram, are also suspending operations.