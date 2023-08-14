Typhoon Lan Expected to Bring Heavy Rains to Kinki, Tokai Regions

The Yomiuri Shimbun

High waves hit the breakwater at Udono Port in Kiho, Mie Prefecture, on Monday morning.

Typhoon No. 7, also known as Lan, was moving northwestward at a speed of about 10 kph southwest of Hachijo Island as of 3 a.m. Monday, and is expected to approach and make landfall in eastern and western Japan on Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Linear precipitation bands are likely to develop, bringing heavy downpours to the Kinki region from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon and the Tokai region from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

The agency is calling for extreme caution in these regions due to the sharply increased risk of heavy rainfall-induced disasters.

According to the agency, the typhoon was moving with a central atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 40 meters per second near the center. The maximum instantaneous wind speed was logged at 55 meters per second, causing a storm with a wind speed of 25 meters per second or higher within a radius of 110 kilometers from the center.