Man Drowns at Aichi Beach in High Waves from Typhoon Lan





A Brazilian man was found drowning by beachgoers at Higashihama Beach in Minamichita, Aichi Prefecture, around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, and an emergency call was made to the Japan Coast Guard. While a surfer nearby managed to rescue the drowning man, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital to which he had been taken.

According to a statement from the local police station, the cause of death was determined to be drowning. The man, 51, a company employee residing in Nagoya’s Minami Ward, had reportedly been enjoying a barbecue with his family.

The Nagoya Regional Meteorological Observatory reported that at the time of the accident the area was experiencing elevated waves due to Typhoon No. 7, also known as Lan. A wave advisory had been issued in the area as a precautionary measure.