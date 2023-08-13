High Temperatures Continue in Tokai, Kinki Regions

The Tokai and Kinki regions felt the heat on Sunday for a second consecutive day.

By 3 p.m., Hirakata in Osaka Prefecture had recorded a sweltering temperature of 39.2 C, while the mercury in the prefecture’s Toyonaka area rose to 39.1 C.

The temperature in Chikusa Ward, Nagoya, and Osaka’s Yao City climbed to 38.9 C.

In central Tokyo, meanwhile, it was 32.9 C.