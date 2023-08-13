- GENERAL NEWS
High Temperatures Continue in Tokai, Kinki Regions
16:46 JST, August 13, 2023
The Tokai and Kinki regions felt the heat on Sunday for a second consecutive day.
By 3 p.m., Hirakata in Osaka Prefecture had recorded a sweltering temperature of 39.2 C, while the mercury in the prefecture’s Toyonaka area rose to 39.1 C.
The temperature in Chikusa Ward, Nagoya, and Osaka’s Yao City climbed to 38.9 C.
In central Tokyo, meanwhile, it was 32.9 C.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
Japan Suspends Wind Power Projects Over Threat to Endangered Birds
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
Edo-period Korean Diplomatic Vessel Revisits Japanese Shores
-
Typhoon Lan Expected to Approach Honshu around Tuesday
JN ACCESS RANKING