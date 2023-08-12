High Temperatures Observed in Tokai, Kinki Regions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Tokyo

The Tokai and Kinki regions felt the heat on Saturday.

By 2 p.m., Gujo in Gifu Prefecture had recorded a sweltering 39.1 C, while the mercury in Kyotanabe, Kyoto Prefecture, and Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City had hit 38.8 C. The temperature in Nishiwaki, Hyogo Prefecture, rose to 38.5 C.

As of 1 p.m., temperatures had topped 35 C in 74 locations nationwide and 30 C in 626 locations.

The temperature in central Tokyo stood at 35.5 C around 2:30 p.m.