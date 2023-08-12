Memorial Held for Victims of 1985 JAL Crash

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Kyoko Fukuda faces and joins hands with the memorial cenotaph.

Kyoko Fukuda prays at a memorial for the victims of the 1985 Japan Airlines crash in the village of Ueno, Gunma Prefecture, on Saturday. The day marked the 38th anniversary of the crash, which killed 520 passengers and crew members on Osutaka ridge in the village. Fukuda, 84, lost her husband Takeshi, then 56, in the crash. Fukuda climbed to the crash site with other bereaved families, in an event held for the first time in four years with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.