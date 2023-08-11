Osaka-Kansai Expo Tickets to Go on Sale on Nov. 30

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Yumeshima, the location of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, is seen on July 3.

Tickets for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo will go on sale on Nov. 30, 500 days before the expo starts, the event organizer announced Thursday.

According to the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, “early-bird” adult tickets purchased by Oct. 6, 2024, will cost ¥6,000. The price of adult tickets during the event will be ¥7,500.

Special discounts will be available for admissions at the start of the expo. For example, people hoping to visit in the first two weeks from April 13 to April 26 will be able to get advance tickets for as little as ¥4,000.

Taxes are included in all ticket prices. Tickets will be e-tickets in principle and can be purchased on the official ticket site, among other places.

Ticket buyers will have to book an admission date and time. Bookings will be accepted six months before the admission date and ticketholders will be able to change the date up to three times.

For more details, visit the expo website (www.expo2025.or.jp/en).