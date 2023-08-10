- GENERAL NEWS
Osaka-Kansai Expo Advance Tickets Go on Sale Nov. 30, at 6,000 Yen for Adults
17:29 JST, August 10, 2023
The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, the event organizer of the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, announced Thursday that it will start selling advance tickets for the event on Nov. 30, 500 days before the opening.
Advance tickets are available at discount prices, such as 6,000 yen for an adult one-day ticket instead of the usual 7,500 yen.
