Prince Henry Attends Sports Promotion Event in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prince Henry attends a sports promotion group’s event in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Britain’s Prince Henry attended an event held by a sports promotion group in Tokyo on Wednesday.

It was his first visit to Japan in four years, since he came in 2019 to watch Rugby World Cup matches. His visit this week was also his first to the country since his retirement from official duties in March 2020.

At Wednesday’s event, he participated in a panel discussion on the power of sports and philanthropy and said sports can connect people and enrich their lives. He also referred to the sporting event for injured servicemen and veterans that he founded, saying it can heal them both physically and psychologically.