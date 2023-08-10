Azabudai Hills, Tokyo Complex Containing Japan’s Tallest Skyscraper, Set to Open Nov. 24

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Azabudai Hills complex is seen in Minato Ward, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

The Azabudai Hills building complex, which includes Japan’s tallest skyscraper, will open on Nov. 24 in Minato Ward, Tokyo, Mori Building Co. announced Tuesday.

The offices, residences, museums, a hotel and other facilities within the complex are in the final phase of development and will open one by one starting from the date.

The 330-meter-tall Mori JP Tower is the main building of the complex. The building is 64 stories and is almost as tall as the 333-meter-tall Tokyo Tower.

The Mori JP Tower will be the tallest building in Japan until fiscal 2027 when Mitsubishi Estate Co. is set to complete an about 390-meter-tall building near Tokyo Station.

The Azabudai Hills complex will also house Keio University Center for Preventive Medicine, residences by the Aman group, which operates luxury hotels, and the largest international school in central Tokyo.

The entire project costs about ¥640 billion. The complex, which sits on 8.1 hectares, also includes a green space that is surrounded by various shops, including cafes, restaurants and luxury brand stores.

The Digital Art Museum teamLab Borderless plans to relocate from its current location in Odaiba, Tokyo, to the Azabudai Hills complex and is scheduled to reopen in January.

Mori Building expects about 30 million will visit the complex annually.