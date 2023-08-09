Mudskipper Courts Female on Tokyo Bay Tidal Flat

The Yomiuri Shimbun



A male mudskipper, left, formally known as periophthalmus modestus, courts a female on a tidal flat of the Edogawa Spillway in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture. Their mating season continues through mid-August. During this time, male mudskippers gain a slightly orange hue and look to attract females by jumping and wiggling their tails. The fish used to live widely along Tokyo Bay, their northernmost habitat in Japan, but they are now seen only in limited areas due to land reclamation projects. The Environment Ministry has designated the species as a near threatened species.