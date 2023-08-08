Ceremony Held in Osaka to Mark Minting of Expo 2025 Commemorative Coins

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The front and back side of a coin commemorating the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

OSAKA — The Japan Mint in Osaka City held on Monday a ceremony to mark the start of minting coins commemorating the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

For the first issue, the mint is scheduled to produce 50,000 silver coins, face value of which is ¥1,000 each.

On the front side of the coins, the logo mark of the Expo and a picture of Yumeshima, a manmade island in Konohana Ward, Osaka City, that is the Expo venue, are color-printed. On the back side, there is a rainbow-colored version of the Expo logo mark.

At the ceremony, Hiroyuki Ishige, secretary general of the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition, and Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura, among others, pressed the button of a coin minting machine.

Yoshimura said, “I hope [the coins] will become beautiful legacies [of the Expo].”

The coins will be sold at ¥13,800 each, including tax. Applications to purchase one will be accepted at the mint’s online shop and by postcard until Aug. 28. If the number of applications exceeds that of the number of coins available, a lottery will be drawn.