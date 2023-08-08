Prayers for Peace: Lanterns Floated down Hiroshima River

The Yomiuri Shimbun



People float paper lanterns down Motoyasu River in front of the atomic bomb dome in Hiroshima on Sunday evening. About 5,000 lanterns were used in the event, with participants writing on them the names of atomic bomb victims and messages for peace. Then they lit the lanterns and sent them along the river, mourning the victims and praying for peace. Due to the pandemic, organizing committee members had floated lanterns for a while, but on Sunday local residents took part for the first time in four years.