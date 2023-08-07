Sendai’s Famous Tanabata Festival Returns in Full

The Yomiuri Shimbun

People walk under the hanging decorations along a shopping street on the first day of the Sendai Tanabata Festival on Sunday.

SENDAI — The Sendai Tanabata Festival, one of the most famous summer festivals in the Tohoku region, resumed in full on Sunday for the first time in four years.

About 3,000 hanging decorations adorned the streets in Sendai for the festival, which in the last three years had been canceled or scaled down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Large hanging decorations, which had to be shortened until last year, are also back to their usual length, allowing people to touch the lowest part. The festival attracted many visitors who were seen taking selfies with colorful paper strips and streamers.

The festival will be held until Tuesday.