Yuzuru Hanyu, Japanese Figure Skating Star, Announces Marriage

Yuzuru Hanyu smiles after his performance at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February 2018.

Figure skating champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who won back-to-back Olympic titles in Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018, has announced his marriage.

The 28-year-old skating star made the announcement on his official social media account on Friday. Hanyu, who turned pro skater last July, thanked his fans, saying, “I have received immeasurable great strength as you watched me and through your support and expectations.” He did not reveal the name of his partner.

“I will spend my life developing my own skating, continue to work hard and evolve,” Hanyu added. “I will continue to skate and express my gratitude to all of you.”