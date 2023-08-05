Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
All Flights to and from Naha Cancelled

The Japan News

12:57 JST, August 5, 2023

Due to Typhoon No. 6, all flights to and from Naha, Okinawa Prefecture were cancelled on Saturday.

