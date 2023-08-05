Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Typhoon No. 6 Approaches Okinawa Again


The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:53 JST, August 5, 2023

Typhoon No. 6 moved slowly eastward Saturday morning about 160 km north of Kume Island, Okinawa Prefecture. It approached Okinawa and the Amami region before changing course to the north, and is now heading toward Kyushu as it grows in strength.

