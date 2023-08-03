Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
Japanese Tourist Killed in Mexico Road Accident

By Yasushi Kaneko / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

17:50 JST, August 3, 2023

NEW YORK — A van carrying Japanese tourists collided with another vehicle in Mexico on Tuesday, killing a woman in her 40s, according to the Japanese embassy in Mexico.

Seven other tourists were treated for injuries at a local hospital.

The accident occurred at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Valladolid, a tourist destination in Yucatan state, according to the embassy.

