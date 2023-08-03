- GENERAL NEWS
Japanese Tourist Killed in Mexico Road Accident
17:50 JST, August 3, 2023
NEW YORK — A van carrying Japanese tourists collided with another vehicle in Mexico on Tuesday, killing a woman in her 40s, according to the Japanese embassy in Mexico.
Seven other tourists were treated for injuries at a local hospital.
The accident occurred at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Valladolid, a tourist destination in Yucatan state, according to the embassy.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
(Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
-
COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
-
Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
-
(Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel
-
(UPDATE 1) Heatstroke Alerts Issued in Tokyo, 8 Other Prefectures in Japan
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China Quietly Shutting Out Foreign Makers of IT Equipment
- (Update 1) TV Personality Ryuchell Found Dead in Suspected Suicide
- COVID-19 Infections Spreading Fast in Japan’s Okinawa Pref.
- Japanese Universities Struggling in World Ranking
- (Update2) Man, Daughter, Arrested on Suspicion of Decapitation at Hokkaido Hotel