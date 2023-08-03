150,000 Households Left without Power by Typhoon No. 6

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Buildings are seen damaged by Typhoon No. 6 in Naha on Thursday morning.

Large-scale power outages continue in Okinawa Prefecture as a result of a large and extremely strong typhoon. About 156,000 households, or about 25% of the total, were without power as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the Okinawa Electric Power Co.

In the shopping arcade near Kokusai shopping street in Naha, which was hit by Typhoon No. 6, plastic fragments from a ceiling that had been torn off by the wind were scattered about, and store owners were cleaning up the mess.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the typhoon was moving west-northwestward at a slow pace over the sea north of Miyako Island, and it is expected to sharply change its course to the east while maintaining its force from around Friday to Saturday.

As of 10 a.m., one person was killed and 41 others were injured by the typhoon.